The presidential hopeful said the only way to salvage and expand Ghana’s ailing economy is to borrow.

According to him the United States of America (USA) and Japan are among the best economies in the world because they borrow money to invest in their countries’ economies.

“America alone owes $31 trillion; Japan owes $11 trillion. The whole of the Africa continent, we owe $1.3 trillion and we are calling it debt? For me, it is peanuts. We need to borrow more!” he said during the first Akan presidential debate organised by Adom TV, Adom 106.3 FM, Nyhira 104.5 FM, Asempa 94.7 FM and Adomonline among others.

“If I have the opportunity to borrow 1 trillion, I will borrow money to expand our economy, create jobs and build infrastructure so that will can rock shoulders with US and Japan.”

In related news founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has claimed that he saw the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Mahama carrying four coffins and attempting come out from a very deep pit.

Rev. Owusu Bempeh is reported as saying on NET 2 TV that he saw the former president in a revelation on Monday dawn carrying 4 coffins on his head.

“I had a vision, I saw an angel splitting the clouds into two. Then I saw a very deep pit, where ex-president John Dramani Mahama was coming out of carrying four coffins,” Ghpage.com.gh quoted him as having said on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show Monday evening.

“I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth,” he boasted.

He had predicted that Donald Trump would be reelected as President of the United States of America but the direct opposite happened.

In an attempt to explain why his prophecy did not come to pass, Owusu Bempah said Donald Trump turned his heart away from God after the revelation about his victory.

“Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump’s favour. It’s because Trump’s heart has turned away from God.

“So, Abraham and his people have sent the decision from that meeting to the Watchers (Watchers are unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth). The Watchers have sent the decision to the Almighty God. A final meeting is being held over the decision as I speak to you,” he is quoted as having said on Okay FM.