Well, a lucky man who was on his way to a job interview had the shock of his life after he won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Reports say Fredd Jordan, a semi-retired chef from Smithfield, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way to a job interview when he stopped at the Harimart store on U.S. 70 East.

The elated man revealed that he was moved to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets and one of his purchases, a $5 Emerald Green 8’s ticket, was a $200,000 winner.

“I was happy,” Jordan said. “Couldn’t believe it.”

Fredd Jordan said he is going to invest most of his winnings, but might spend some on a trip to visit his family in California.