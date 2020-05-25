The 55-year-old husband of the woman, who allegedly plotted with her lover to have him killed was seen on Friday, May 21 giving her money for her upkeep in police custody following her remand for the second time by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

The 27-year-old woman popularly called Maadwoa, married to David Gator, 55, planned with her 50-year-old boyfriend, Patrick Asare, to kill her husband so they could settle down together.

Mavis Brepo and Patrick Asare were arrested after an assassin they tried to contract on phone turned out to be the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander.

The two made their first appearance in court on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Adom News’ Nana Asenso Mensah who was in court reported that Gator who was present with other family members also assured her wife of his undying love as she cried.

He then gave her an undisclosed sum of money which he told her was to help with her upkeep in prison while an investigation continues into the matter.

Since the arrest of his wife, Gator has maintained her innocence, claiming she was under the influence of a spiritual force when she planned with her illicit lover to kill him.

He claimed to have long forgiven Mavis and appealed for the charges against her to be dropped so that he can take her back as his wife.

Meanwhile, Mavis Brepo and her lover Patrick Asare are expected to reappear in count on June 3.