Alhassan Ado-Doguwa was recently pictured surrounded by his four wives and 27 children, and some people have been amazed at his pride in having such a huge family size and still hopes to increase it.

In January this year, Ado-Doguwa, a member of the House of Representatives for Tudun Wada / Doguwa Constituency, announced that he had four wives and 27 children.

The lawmaker made the unapologetic announcement during his swearing-in ceremony in the House of Representatives.

He is reported as saying that he got inspiration from his father who had died at the age of 86 and left 40 children alive, including a four-year-old.

Doguwa proudly introduced his four wives to his fellow lawmakers during a parliamentary session while being sworn in as the leader of the majority in parliament.

Meet Nigeria’s majority leader with 4 wives and 27 children

"Speaker, I am happy to tell you that my fourth wife is with me here today," Doguwa said, before ordering the women to stand in front of the lawmakers. Mr. Speaker, these four women you see have given birth to 27 children for me, and we are moving forward," he stressed.