My husband connived with handsome rich man to test my fidelity; I failed & can’t go home – Lady

According to the lady who wrote a letter to relationship counselor Joro Olumofin, she is currently living with her mother and cannot return to her husband and children.

She has not even narrated the incident to her mother too because it is embarrassing.

Read the full message below:

There is this man who began chatting with me around April. The man is handsome and with money. He began showering me with nice messages and slowly graduated to gifts.

We hadn’t met but finally, we met and I liked him more. Slowly we began planning on some romantic out and finally, we booked a hotel out of town. I took myself there, weekend daytime. I had lied to my husband am going to visit a cousin of mine who lives there.

We got to the hotel and went to the room. We showered and we got to bed. However just as we began having romance, the door got banged so hard. The man seemed scared but went to open the door.

My husband came inside and found me naked. He told me: now I have proven that you aren’t faithful to me. He told me it was all a set up to try me since he has always suspected me that I would cheat given the chance.

The man admitted it was true he was hired to try me. He dressed up and both my husband and him left. I felt so much ashamed I didn’t go home but went to my mother’s place and haven’t told her why am there. The children are with my husband.

How do I solve this one? Am so confused I blame myself though. PIs I will be reading your comments in the comments section.

