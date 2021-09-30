Police arrest physically challenged kidnapper crawling on his knees & buttocks (video)

The officers were fully armed, ambushed the entire area in anticipation of a life-threatening gun battle with a hardened criminal.

However, it turned out to be anticlimax when the 22-year-old suspect, a resident of Kankia Local Government Area appeared to take the money.

The Katsina State Police Command paraded him on Monday, for threatening and masterminding a kidnap attempt on one Hamisu Salisu of the same Kankia community, according to Saharareporters.com.

SP Isah Gambo, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state said the suspect, who claimed to be a phone repairer called his prime target on phone and demanded the sum of N2million to save his family from being killed or kidnapped.

He added that while making the threat the suspect revealed that his initial plan was to kidnap the victim’s father but suspended the idea, realising that the old man was sick and hospitalised.

The victim thought it prudent to file a complaint with the police. They advised him to play along with the suspect, and he did.

Buhari Haruna proceeded to the location where he had instructed his victim to drop the N2million ransom, only to be surrounded by armed police officers.

He reportedly confessed to the crime but claimed that it was his first time.

In a statement, SP Isah Gambo said: “The Katsina Police Command has succeeded in arresting a person with a special need who turned himself into a kidnapper and demanded a ransom of N2million. It may interest you to know that this gentleman here, Buhari Haruna is 22 years and from Kankia LGA of Katsina State.

“On 20 August, he sent a threat message to one Hamisu Salisu, who is also from Kankia LGA and demanded the ransom N2million or risk being kidnapped.

“In the course of an investigation, the victim reported to the Kankia Police Division where preliminary investigation led to the arrest of this suspect.

“The fact of this case was that the police advised the victim to comply with the instructions of the suspect and he made mention of a place where the N2million ransom was to be taken to him.

“We planned and successfully took the money to the location and after we dropped the money with our men hanging around the area, fortunately enough we saw this gentleman crawling and he went and took the ransom money.