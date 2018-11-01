Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Armed robber says failure to recite psalm 121 caused his arrest

30-year-old John Godwin is reportedly notorious for snatching vehicles in Nigeria, drive them to Benin Republic and hand them over to a receiver identified only as Alhaji.

  • Published:
Robber says failure to recite psalm 121 caused his arrest play

A cross-border notorious armed robber arrested by police in Nigeria has shocked newsmen after claiming his arrest was as a result of failure to recite psalm 121 in the bible before embarking on the operation.

30-year-old John Godwin, according to yabaleftonline.ng, was arrested alongside four other suspects identified as Solomon Adeniji (27), Tosin Adeoye (25) and two nationals of Republic of Benin, Adewale Adebolaji (45) and Moyori Sule (42).

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), CSP Dolapo Badmos is reported as saying the suspects was notorious for snatching vehicles in Nigeria, drive them to Benin Republic and hand them over to a receiver identified only as Alhaji.

READ ALSO: Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber

Following his arrest, the ex-convict is quoted as having told journalists that: “I was once sent to Ibara Prison in Abeokuta for stealing something at a market in Abeokuta. It was in the prison that I came across Tosin.

“My parents told me when I was born a pastor and prophesied that I would become a pastor. When I was in the prison I used to preach and pray with my colleagues. It is the devil that drove me to crime.

“Whenever we are going on operation, I usually read Psalm 121. I believe reading the Psalms would give me protection throughout the operation period.

“On the fateful day I was arrested, I forgot to read the Psalms before leaving home. I believe God wanted the police to arrest me so as to quit robbery.”

Psalm 121 which John Godwin claimed to recite before embarking on every robbery operation reads: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help.  My help cometh from the LORD who hath made heaven and earth.”

It is not clear how this Bible verse of the supports robbery for which reason the suspect takes refuge in it to commit his criminal acts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

"Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their poverty inside" - Actress "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their poverty inside" - Actress
'Rude' groom refuses to repeat vows after the officiating pastor (Video) 'Rude' groom refuses to repeat vows after the officiating pastor (Video)
A policeman takes to blows with soldier man in the streets A policeman takes to blows with soldier man in the streets
Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked tells her side of the story Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked tells her side of the story
'Part-time Job': Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
Tit-For-Tat: Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother

Recommended Videos

Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back
Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church



Top Articles

1 Woman possessed by the Holy Spirit saves plane from crushingbullet
2 Stop looking for a relationship if your buttocks is stinking, Pastor...bullet
3 Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked tells her side of the storybullet
4 Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her moneybullet
5 Slay Queens have their faces wiped clean after they couldn’t...bullet
6 A policeman takes to blows with soldier man in the streetsbullet
7 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’...bullet
8 Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex traffickingbullet
9 Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from...bullet
10 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet

Related Articles

A policeman takes to blows with soldier man in the streets
Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked tells her side of the story
79-year-old beggar ousted as wealthy grandma who just enjoys begging
Slay Queens have their faces wiped clean after they couldn’t afford to pay the makeup artist
Residents of Koforidua receive free hip replacement surgeries
Stop looking for a relationship if your buttocks is stinking, Pastor rebukes women
Woman possessed by the Holy Spirit saves plane from crushing
Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers
Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money
Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex trafficking

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his churchbullet
7 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the...bullet
8 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make...bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also...bullet

Filla

79-year-old beggar ousted as wealthy grandma who just enjoys begging
Vitamilk Ghana provides hip replacement surgeries to the residents of Koforidua
Residents of Koforidua receive free hip replacement surgeries
JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfires
A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued
X
Advertisement