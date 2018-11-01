news

A cross-border notorious armed robber arrested by police in Nigeria has shocked newsmen after claiming his arrest was as a result of failure to recite psalm 121 in the bible before embarking on the operation.

30-year-old John Godwin, according to yabaleftonline.ng, was arrested alongside four other suspects identified as Solomon Adeniji (27), Tosin Adeoye (25) and two nationals of Republic of Benin, Adewale Adebolaji (45) and Moyori Sule (42).

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), CSP Dolapo Badmos is reported as saying the suspects was notorious for snatching vehicles in Nigeria, drive them to Benin Republic and hand them over to a receiver identified only as Alhaji.

Following his arrest, the ex-convict is quoted as having told journalists that: “I was once sent to Ibara Prison in Abeokuta for stealing something at a market in Abeokuta. It was in the prison that I came across Tosin.

“My parents told me when I was born a pastor and prophesied that I would become a pastor. When I was in the prison I used to preach and pray with my colleagues. It is the devil that drove me to crime.

“Whenever we are going on operation, I usually read Psalm 121. I believe reading the Psalms would give me protection throughout the operation period.

“On the fateful day I was arrested, I forgot to read the Psalms before leaving home. I believe God wanted the police to arrest me so as to quit robbery.”

Psalm 121 which John Godwin claimed to recite before embarking on every robbery operation reads: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD who hath made heaven and earth.”

It is not clear how this Bible verse of the supports robbery for which reason the suspect takes refuge in it to commit his criminal acts.