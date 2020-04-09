A plainclothes-wearing Nigerian soldier who was reportedly driving on the country’s Kubuwa expressway was arrested by security personnel enforcing the coronavirus prevention measures for not wearing a facemask, and to worsen it, he was even carrying passengers in the car.

A hilarious video shows angry security officers questioning the errant soldier and asking him for his ID card.

Although the arresting officers themselves did not wear the facemasks, the powerless soldier could be heard begging them profusely to avoid paying for the offence.

It is interesting how offending officers arrested fellow offender and made him cower without him noticing that they are equally guilty of the offence they arrested him for.

Click on the link to watch the video.