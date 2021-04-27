Some Telco staff are involved in Mobile Money robberies – Police reveals

According to her, investigations conducted into Mobile Money robberies have led to some staff of telcos and people close to the MOMO agents.

“There have been cases where we have traced suspects to the staff of Telcos and people who live around them,” the police boss said.

The disclosure follows the increase in the rate of robbery attacks on Mobile Money agents across the country, with one of the most recent being the one that occurred at Bantama in Kumasi where the victim claimed to have lost Ghc200, 000 to the heavily armed bandits.

Then, over the weekend, another agent was reportedly robbed at Klagon in Accra in broad daylight with an estimated sum of 2,000 cedis stolen.

Reacting to the incidents, Supt Buckman urged mobile money agents not to set up their business at secluded locations as that makes them prone to robbery attacks.