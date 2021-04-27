RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Some Telco staff are involved in Mobile Money robberies – Police reveals

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana police service has discovered that some staff of the Telecom companies in the country are involved in the robbery of Mobile Money agents.

Some Telco staff are involved in Mobile Money robberies – Police reveals
Some Telco staff are involved in Mobile Money robberies – Police reveals Some Telco staff are involved in Mobile Money robberies – Police reveals Pulse Ghana

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman has revealed this in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

According to her, investigations conducted into Mobile Money robberies have led to some staff of telcos and people close to the MOMO agents.

“There have been cases where we have traced suspects to the staff of Telcos and people who live around them,” the police boss said.

The disclosure follows the increase in the rate of robbery attacks on Mobile Money agents across the country, with one of the most recent being the one that occurred at Bantama in Kumasi where the victim claimed to have lost Ghc200, 000 to the heavily armed bandits.

READ ALSO: 31-year-old occultic man remanded for throwing son into the sea in Accra as a sacrifice

Then, over the weekend, another agent was reportedly robbed at Klagon in Accra in broad daylight with an estimated sum of 2,000 cedis stolen.

Reacting to the incidents, Supt Buckman urged mobile money agents not to set up their business at secluded locations as that makes them prone to robbery attacks.

“It’s not just about night alone. Depending on where you are, you may be attacked day or night. So, we should look at the premises in general. Operating late at night is one thing we must guard against. More importantly, operating in an area where you could be attacked.” A lot of innocent Ghanaians have been killed by armed robbers while others have been maimed across the country, and their activities have heightened in recent times.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

3 ways to treat acne with onions for flawless skin

Onions