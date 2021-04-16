RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Tension at Kwahu Pitiko as thugs attack and parade chief naked, DCE and another chief fingered

Andreas Kamasah

The Chief of Pitiko traditional area in Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region, Nana Frimpong Akoamire II was reportedly attacked by armed thugs who dragged him on the ground while he was naked.

The incident has sparked fears of reprisal clashes as the thugs numbering about 30 violently abducted the Chief and paraded him before the Krontihene of Pitiko Nana Adu Paako I who admitted to sanctioning the attack, Starrfmonline.com. gh reported.

According to the news website, the thugs who wielded guns, knives, sticks, and other dangerous implements invaded the house of the Chief in the evening around 9:00 pm and subjected him to severe beatings, tore his dress, dragged and paraded him naked in the street.

“I was seated here with the Queen-mother discussing some issues at about 9:00 pm then suddenly, some thugs invaded the house started smashing my vehicle,” Nana Frimpong Akoamire II narrated his ordeal to Starr News.

“I attempted to dash to my room, but two of the men wielding guns pulled a pistol and threatened to shoot me if I move an inch.

“So, they pulled me out of the house and started assaulting me and knocked me down to the ground and dragged me in the gravels. They were numbering about 30 wielding guns, machete, sticks, and other things.”

“They told me the Police are aware of their operation. Then they took me and paraded me at gunpoint through the street walked to Adomasua on barefoot and half-naked while hitting me with the sticks and dehumanized me.”

The victim added that the Krontihene who is alleged to have masterminded the assault on him took to the Police station with the help of his thugs and a medical form was issued to him to seek treatment at Tease Presbyterian Clinic. He was referred to Atibie before he was admitted, treated, and discharged on Wednesday, reports say.

“The thugs took me to the Police station I was very weak and couldn’t stand so I laid flat on the floor. So the police gave me a medical form for treatment.

“None of the thugs were arrested. The only thing the police did was retrieving my mobile phone for me so that I could reach out to my family,” the victim alleged.

Starrfmonline.com. gh reported a woman who witnessed the incident as saying: “The Chief struggled with them but they outnumbered him, beat him mercilessly, knocked him down and dragged him on the ground. In fact, I urinated on myself out of panic. In fact, they beat the Chief.”

Meanwhile, another chief, Nana AKuamoa Asumani -Pitiko Akwamuhene has alleged that the District Chief Executive of Afram Plains South George Ofori of conspiring with the Krontihene to subject the traditional leader to such inhumane treatment.

It is alleged that the incident might have some connection with a chieftaincy dispute in the Pitiko traditional area.

Neither the DCE, George Ofori nor the Krontihene, both of whom have been fingered as being the masterminds behind the incident has made any comment yet.

