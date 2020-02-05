The Tepa District Court has reportedly sentenced a 51-year-old watchman to one-month imprisonment for assaulting his third wife at Tepa, in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

The convict identified as Mallam Issah Ibrahim reportedly pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea by the court presided over by Madam Lilian Kankam.

According to Citinewsroom.com, Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the victim, Aishatu Fuseni, who was the complainant, was a petty trader and third wife of the convict.

He said on January 21, 2020, a quarrel ensued between the complainant and the second wife who called the complainant, a barren.

The complainant retaliated by calling the second wife a prostitute.

The prosecution said Ibrahim who was present became offended with the third wife and the next evening, Ibrahim returned from work, entered into the room of the complainant who had just finished bathing with no clothes on, and subjected her to severe beatings with an iron rod, asking her to give reasons for referring to the second wife as a prostitute.

Chief Inspector Agyei said a report was made to the Tepa police who arrested Ibrahim and in his cautioned statement, admitted the offence and was therefore charged with the offence after investigation.