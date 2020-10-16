“Them collect my marriage money #endswat” – This man has a genuine reason to protest

A young man among the protesters has revealed that he could not marry his fiancée because the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) took all the money he had earmarked for the wedding.

Inscriptions on his placard read: “Them collect my marriage money #endswat”.

Nigerians, mostly the youth have been embarking on a series of protests which is entering its second week to demand an end to cases of brutality, extortion, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by police officers.

Despite the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and an announcement of intent to replace it with Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), the protesting youth said it will not be any different from the SARS, so they are calling for total reforms of the Nigerian police service.

See photo below: