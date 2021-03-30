RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Thief breaks into Catholic Church & steals GH¢200 offertory but gets trapped (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A young man who broke into a Catholic Church building using a chisel and hammer got trapped inside the wall at Techimantia in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

According to Adomonline.com, the thief simply identified as Agyasuo was spotted by some residents while he was drilling the wall to gain entry.

They however waited patiently to see the motive behind what he was doing.

The caretaker of the church building was alerted about the break-in and when the door was opened, Agyasuo was discovered trapped inside.

Interestingly, despite being skinny and lightweight, the school drop-out could not exit the house of God through the same hole he entered.

A video shows him pleading for help after he handed over the GH¢ 200.00 offertory he stole, Adomonline.com reported.

A bag containing packed phones, a computer and accessories he had gathered inside the building were also retrieved from the suspect.

His disappointed mother was wailing while expressing surprise at her son’s conduct as her son was being matched to the police station.

In other news, a 30-year-old woman who used a cutlass to cut her mother’s neck to death has blamed the act on her pastor who allegedly told her that the deceased was a witch.

Blessing Jimoh is in the grips of the police in Nigeria’s Ondo state for allegedly killing her mother, Ijeoma Odo.

The suspect was reportedly paraded before newsmen at the state police command on Monday, March 29 where she admitted to the bloody and heartless act but explained that a Pastor had told her that her mother was a witch and was behind all her predicaments in life.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, Blessing and her murdered mother were on a farm in the Ile-Iluiji area of the state when she used a cutlass to hack her to death.

The suspect however claimed that she was mentally unstable at the time she carried out the crime.

“It was something doing me that made me kill my mother. I am not happy with what I did.

“I cut her neck with a cutlass. It was a Pastor that said she was a witch and l went to beg her. My mother is from Enugu State. We have been looking for the Pastor but we have not seen him,” Blessing Jimoh is quoted to have said to newsmen.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami said the suspect would soon be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.

