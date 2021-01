In the video, the man believed to be the dogs’ owner is seen serving food to the animals in two separate bowls.

After filling the bowls with the food from a yellow plastic bucket, he gave the dogs an instruction and they quickly posed for a prayer with their forelegs placed on top of the yellow plastic bucket and their heads bowed.

The man is then heard reciting some words believed a prayer in Spanish before saying amen. Interestingly, no sooner did he say amen than the dogs jumped to grab their food.

A woman with Twitter username @Avelinacipion shared the video on the platform and it has gone viral with her followers reacting to it.

“This is what my dad sends me Lmaoo it’s cute though,” she captioned the video.

In other news, a disappointed lady has advised against having a sexual relationship with people from microblogging platform Twitter.

According to the South African pretty woman, most men on Twitter are not traceable when a pregnancy arises from a sexual affair with them, and it becomes a burden to be solely borne by the lady.

The lady identified as Tumisangmo took to her social media page to reveal how she has a child with a man she met on Twitter but he has never set his eyes on the child who is turning two years soon, and she has to carry all the burden alone.

She went on to caution her fellow ladies to desist from having sex with men they meet on Twitter to avoid being in the position she finds herself in currently.

“My son is turning two next month…bathong his dad has never seen him. Don’t have sex with people from Twitter,” Tumisangmo warned in a tweet.

“Marvin’s side of the story must be the one where I have to call him every month asking him to buy his son nappies and milk and being a stepfather to his girlfriend’s kids than his own child. There’s a lot to be said about that guy but I don’t care anymore. I am no longer touched

“Am raising my son very well without him around. He's not the first man to do such and certainly not the last. We move,” she added in a rejoinder tweet.