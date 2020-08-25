The “spider-man” as the unidentified young man has become known was captured on top of the storey building where the students were writing today’s papers, that is, Literature In English.

With a ladder, he was able to climb to the very top of the Baptist Senior High School storey building where the examination was taking place.

Eyewitnesses reveal that the man who had answered the examination questions on a piece of paper decided to use unorthodox methods to send the answers to the students in the examination hall.

WASSCE 2020: Man captured sneaking “Apor” to students on storey building

“…I saw a guy on the first floor. He was hiding there with a paper in his hands. Initially, I didn’t know what he was doing there, so, I got curious because the place is very risky; you can just fall off.

“I realised he was trying to get the paper to someone in the class while they were writing exams.”

Source: Ghanaxtra.com