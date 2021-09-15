The CCTV device exposed the tactics used by the man to steal.
Watch video: CCTV exposes old man stealing mobile phone in a pharmacy
An old man has been captured by a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) stealing a mobile phone in a pharmacy.
Recommended articles
The man, who had entered the pharmacy pretended as if he is paying but he was fast to steal the mobile phone.
The video circulating on social media shows the man, dressed in a thobe heading towards the counter to pay for the drug he bought but swiftly stole the phone.
He thought no one saw him when taking the phone, but the CCTV was up to capture his actions.
Watch the video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh