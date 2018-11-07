This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed

news

An 82-year-old woman who has vowed to date only younger men after her marriage reportedly broke down when she was 48-years-old, has revealed how she is able to match the strength of her 39-year-old boyfriend in bed at her current age.

Reports say Hattie and her lover John, 39 met via the internet and subsequently began a long distance relationship.

Their union reportedly featured in new Channel 5 show Age Gap Love, where they spoke about their love.

Obviously, at her current age, everyone would wonder how she is able to withstand the strength of a much younger and energetic man.

However, the divorcee has an interesting exercise which she resorts to equip herself for any man in bed regardless of his strength or age.

The exercise involves lifting a 12lb medicine ball and rolling it across her stomach and then smacking it into her chest.

The octogenarian is quoted as saying: “My medicine ball has been my closest companion for 35 years. It prepares my body for impact. It’s great for sex because it means your body can take a lot of whatever.”

Hattie lives in New York while John is reportedly based in Florida, but the old lady visits him every weekend, reports say.

Speaking about their union and how it all started, John said: “We were connected on social media for a year and we hadn’t met but I was charmed with this woman that I had seen.

“I called her and we spoke for an hour or so, and we discussed what I was about and what she was about.”

If you are wondering if John is really into the old lady wholeheartedly, Hattie said: “He is a man who says he dates older women, so you feel relaxed.

“From the first look I had of him actually it was as if I sensed something straight away. He’s so sweet, really sweet.

“He just spoke to me as if I was the most astonishing, beautiful, fascinating woman in the world – or at least I was in that category.”

So what exactly influenced Hattie’s resolve to date a man young enough to be her son after her marriage? She explained that: When people ask me why I like younger guys they always figure it’s a hard c*** or something. I’m not saying it’s not that.

“However an older man, generally – he was this, he once played rugby, he was a top football player. He had all those dreams and I love those dreams but he had them already.

“A young man is fired up about what the future holds and I can keep that fire burning.”

On his part, John said: “I’ve been asked and playfully ridiculed by people who have known me for a long time. Why do I date older women? I like confidence in a woman, I like self-awareness and with the older women, I’ve dated there’s always been a more sensual, more compassionate side.

“They are very receptive to the kind of lover I am.”