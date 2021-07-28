Woman who was with Tantra Hill gym instructor before his killing speaks (video)

The couple was having their usual good time when the yet-to-be-identified assailants invaded their house.

“The next thing I heard was a key crack and I heard ‘who is that’ in Twi. At the same time, it was like someone trying to push the door as Little also tried to push back then I heard a gunshot.

“Then I heard him mentioning my name, saying they’ve shot me; they’ve shot me,” the woman recounted.

She said that with his hands on his chest, her lover desperately screamed her name, saying he had been shot.

The attackers numbering three then pushed ‘Little’ into the bedroom with guns pointed at both of them while he struggled for survival.

She further recounted how she rushed to the lover’s rescue but the criminals pushed her back onto the bed while still pointing a gun at her.

They took the mobile phones of both ‘Little’ and her lover as well as a GHS 100 cash.

After the assailants had left their room, she screamed for help but one of them angrily returned to give her a serious warning.

The gunmen then proceeded to rob other neighbours.