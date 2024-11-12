7 urgent actions to take if there is fire outbreak

Here are seven tips on what to do immediately in the event of a fire outbreak:

1. Raise the Alarm

Immediately upon noticing a fire, shout "Fire!" to warn anyone nearby, ensuring everyone is aware of the danger. Call emergency services right after. In Ghana, if you encounter a fire emergency, dial 192 to reach the Ghana National Fire Service. When connected, provide clear details about your exact location, mentioning any landmarks, street names, or building specifics to help responders arrive quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Describe the nature of the fire—whether it’s a small blaze or a larger structure fire—as this helps them prepare effectively. Stay on the line if requested, as the operator may need more details, like whether anyone is trapped or if there are flammable materials on-site. This clear communication can make a vital difference in how quickly and effectively help arrives.

2. Use Fire Extinguishers if Safe

It is essential for every household, workplace, and shop to have at least one fire extinguisher. If you’re dealing with a small, manageable fire, using a fire extinguisher can help prevent it from spreading.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ghana, you’ll commonly find several types: water extinguishers (suitable for fires involving materials like wood, paper, or fabric), foam or dry powder extinguishers (effective for flammable liquid fires, such as oil or gasoline), and CO₂ extinguishers (designed for electrical fires).

When using an extinguisher, remember the PASS technique:

Pull the pin to unlock the handle.

Aim the nozzle at the base of the fire.

Squeeze the handle to release the extinguishing agent, and

Sweep the nozzle side to side to cover the area evenly.

3. Evacuate Immediately if Unmanageable

• Stay low: Smoke rises, so staying close to the ground can prevent inhalation of toxic fumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Use the safest exit: Head for the nearest safe exit and avoid elevators, as they can become traps during a fire.

• Cover your nose and mouth: If possible, use a damp cloth to filter the smoke, which can be hazardous.

4.Close Doors as You Leave

When escaping a fire, closing doors behind you is a crucial step that can slow the fire’s spread, helping to contain it within a limited area. This small action buys valuable time, keeping flames and smoke from moving as quickly through the building and allowing firefighters more time to arrive and control the blaze.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, closed doors help protect other rooms and can preserve safer escape routes for anyone still inside.

5.Help Vulnerable Individuals

In the event of a fire, prioritising the safety of children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities is essential. These vulnerable groups may face challenges in evacuating quickly on their own, making calm, compassionate assistance crucial. With children, gently hold their hand or carry them if needed, using simple, soothing words to keep them calm as you guide them to safety.

Pulse Ghana

For elderly individuals, offer a steady arm, helping them navigate any obstacles, and move at a pace that’s comfortable for them. When assisting those with disabilities, ensure access to mobility aids and clear paths, and use straightforward directions to minimise confusion. By prioritising these groups during a fire, we not only help them escape potential harm but also provide the reassurance they need during a stressful and frightening situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Wait for Emergency Responders

Once outside, move to a safe distance from the building to avoid any potential hazards, such as smoke or falling debris. Resist the urge to go back inside, even if you think you left something important, as this could put you in further danger.

Pulse Ghana

Wait until the fire service has thoroughly assessed the situation and officially declares the area safe before considering re-entry. If you know of anyone who might still be inside, immediately inform the firefighters, providing details of their possible location to help them conduct a swift and focused search. Your information could be vital in saving lives.

7.Know the Safety Protocols

ADVERTISEMENT

Make it a priority to familiarise yourself with the safety protocols and emergency exits in your home, workplace, and any public spaces you often visit. Knowing the nearest exits and the steps to take in an emergency can make all the difference when seconds count. Regular fire drills and reviewing emergency plans can prepare you and those around you to respond quickly and calmly. Being proactive in understanding these safety measures ensures that you’re ready to act confidently in a crisis, protecting both yourself and others.

Pulse Ghana