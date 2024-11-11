ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts warehouse on Spintex Road, goods worth hundreds of cedis destroyed

Maxwell Nyagamago

A warehouse on the Spintex Road in Accra has been gutted by fire, resulting in the destruction of goods valued at hundreds of Ghana cedis.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, confirmed that the department received a distress call “a few minutes to 9 pm” on Monday, 11 November 2024.

He noted that the fire service promptly dispatched five fire tenders from various stations, including Spintex, Trade Fair, the University of Ghana, and the National Headquarters, to contain the blaze and minimise further property damage.

Mr Alex Nartey further explained that the fire originated in one of a chain of 10 warehouses. He added that fire officers managed to contain the situation after roughly an hour of work.

He also stated that the service would soon begin investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

