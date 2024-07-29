Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

The GNFS stressed the the importance of proactive fire safety measures, adding that it cannot carry out its core mandate without the necessary equipment.

In a post on X, the Service asserted that government efforts alone are insufficient without citizen support, hence the call for help.

They asked, "Who will be kind enough to buy some of these life-saving tools to enable us to save more lives in Ghana?"

The GNFS highlighted the critical need for households and businesses to be equipped with basic fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and fire blankets.

In recent months, Ghana has seen a worrying increase in fire outbreaks, particularly in residential areas and markets.

The GNFS has identified a lack of preparedness and inadequate fire safety measures as key factors contributing to the high incidence of fires.

Many homes and commercial establishments lack even the most basic firefighting tools, making it difficult to contain fires when they occur.