Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has made a heartfelt plea to citizens nationwide, urging them to invest in essential life-saving tools to help mitigate the devastating effects of fires.

Ghana Fire Service
This urgent call follows a series of recent fire incidents that have led to significant loss of life and property.

The GNFS stressed the the importance of proactive fire safety measures, adding that it cannot carry out its core mandate without the necessary equipment.

In a post on X, the Service asserted that government efforts alone are insufficient without citizen support, hence the call for help.

They asked, "Who will be kind enough to buy some of these life-saving tools to enable us to save more lives in Ghana?"

The GNFS highlighted the critical need for households and businesses to be equipped with basic fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and fire blankets.

In recent months, Ghana has seen a worrying increase in fire outbreaks, particularly in residential areas and markets.

Many homes and commercial establishments lack even the most basic firefighting tools, making it difficult to contain fires when they occur.

The GNFS is, however, calling on the government to provide subsidies for fire safety equipment to make them more affordable for the average Ghanaian, believing that this will encourage more people to invest in these essential tools.

