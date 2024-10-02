ADVERTISEMENT
4 diseases that can be caused by anger

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Anger is a natural human emotion, but when it becomes frequent or intense, it can have serious effects on your physical and mental health.

Here are four health issues that can be triggered or worsened by chronic anger:

Frequent anger can increase your risk of heart disease. When you're angry, your heart rate and blood pressure rise, which puts added stress on your heart.

Over time, this can lead to heart problems, such as hypertension, increased risk of heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues.

Chronic anger can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension). During moments of intense anger, your blood vessels tighten, and your heart pumps more forcefully, which can lead to consistently high blood pressure if these episodes are frequent.

High blood pressure [blackmenhealth]
High blood pressure [blackmenhealth] Pulse Nigeria

Anger can negatively affect your digestive system. The stress hormone cortisol, which spikes when you're angry, can disrupt the normal functioning of your digestive tract, leading to issues like acid reflux, stomach pain, and even irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Excessive anger can contribute to mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. Constantly feeling irritable or angry can lead to stress, emotional instability, and even more severe conditions like anger disorders or difficulty managing emotions, affecting your overall mental well-being.

Managing anger through relaxation techniques, healthy communication, and stress management is crucial for maintaining both your physical and mental health.

Taking steps to understand and control your anger can greatly improve your well-being and reduce the risk of these health issues.

