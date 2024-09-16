ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 diseases that can be caused by unforgiveness and bitterness

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Unforgiveness and bitterness are more than just emotional burdens; they can also have profound physical effects on health.

Unforgiveness and bitterness [Shutterstock]
Unforgiveness and bitterness [Shutterstock]

When negative feelings fester without resolution, they can lead to both mental and physical ailments, reflecting the deep connection between our emotional well-being and our physical health. Here are five diseases that can potentially be linked to these emotional states:

Recommended articles

Chronic negative emotions like bitterness and unforgiveness can increase stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which in turn can raise blood pressure and heart rate.

Over time, this can lead to increased wear and tear on the heart and vascular system, potentially leading to heart disease.

ADVERTISEMENT
Heart disease
Heart disease ece-auto-gen

Persistent bitterness or unforgiveness can contribute to mood disorders, including depression and anxiety. The ongoing stress from harbouring negative feelings can affect brain chemistry, leading to disturbances in mood and behaviour.

Stress and negative emotions related to unforgiveness can impact the gastrointestinal system. Conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcers, and acid reflux may be exacerbated by the physiological effects of chronic bitterness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-term stress and emotional turmoil, including bitterness, can weaken the immune system, making it less efficient at fighting off infections and diseases. This may result in increased susceptibility to a variety of infections and longer recovery times from illness.

The stress and inner turmoil caused by unforgiveness can lead to difficulties in falling asleep and staying asleep. Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with a range of health issues, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and poor mental health.

Sleep apnea and insomnia [BlackHealth]
Sleep apnea and insomnia [BlackHealth] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing feelings of unforgiveness through counselling, meditation, or other therapeutic approaches can help alleviate these negative emotions and potentially reduce the risk of these associated health problems.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Facial expressions and meanings [istockphoto]

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

Testicular cancer doctor-Oncology consultants

8 early that you may be developing cancer in your testicles

Laughter [Credit: Cellcode]

5 amazing health benefits of laughter

An AI-generated image of a woman in bed, smiling as she wakes up with sunlight streaming through the window (Hotpot.ai)

4 things frowning does to your face