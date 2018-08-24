news

If you want to look simple and chicky at the same time, then why not try a jumpsuit?

Believe you me, jumpsuits are a necessity for everyC wardrobe. The all-in-one ensembles are the perfect alternative on the days when you don't feel like putting an outfit together.

The good thing is that you can wear your jumpsuit for almost any event and it is appropriate for all body sizes.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista

1. You can rock the jumpsuit to work by wearing a pump with the jumpsuit and adding on a fabulous blazer or jacket. Printed and textured jackets will really pop.

2. For a more semi-formal or informal appeal, you can rock the jumpsuit by just taking the blazer off and keeping the pumps.

3. For date night, jazz it up with a fabulous statement necklace, a gorgeous clutch, and a strappy heel.