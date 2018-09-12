Moesha Boduong looks fabulous in her new photos

news

Actress and Instagram model, Moesha Boduong drops another hot set of images on social media looking entirely fabulous. She is indeed a fashion gem.

The actress shared some stunning photos of herself all donned in two fashion luxury brands, Versace and Fendi. If this combination isn’t lovely enough then what is? We stan a queen who rocks big style labels.

Moesha wore a Versace shirt of Prussian blue and curry gold color and matched it with hot pants of the same design. It couldn’t have been any better than this. She literally dripped in glam with this look.

With the comeback of the bum bag fashion trend, the actress showed us how to do it elegantly with her Fendi designed bum bag to complement her stunning street style look. Every lady must try this look. It is in one word ‘Sexy’.