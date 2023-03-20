DIY Recipe: How to make gingerbread muffins

Method

2 cups (240g) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (100g) firmly packed light or dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 large eggs

6 tablespoons (85g) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/2 cup (170g) molasses

1/3 cup (79ml) milk

Coarse sugar, optional

Method

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 12 standard muffin cups with paper liners. (Or grease the cups if you don't want to use liners.)

Whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre.

Place the eggs in a separate bowl, and beat them lightly. Add the butter, molasses, and milk, and stir to combine.

Pour the butter mixture into the well in the flour mixture. Stir just until combined.

Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups, using about 3 tablespoons of batter to fill each cup 3/4 full. If you like, sprinkle the tops of each muffin with a heavy pinch of coarse sugar.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until a pick inserted into the centre comes out clean.