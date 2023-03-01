Making homemade barbecue sauce is simple and very easy.
DIY Recipe: How to make homemade barbecue sauce
This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
1 ½ cups brown sugar
1 ½ cups ketchup
½ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup water
1 tablespoon sauce
2 ½ tablespoons dry mustard
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons salt
1 ½ teaspoons black pepper
2 dashes of hot pepper sauce
Method
Gather all ingredients.
Combine brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, water, and sauce in a blender. Season with mustard, paprika, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Blend until smooth.
For a more intense flavour and better texture, pour the sauce into a small pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 1 minute. Allow to cool before filling into a resealable container (it will fit exactly into a 32-ounce ketchup bottle).
Store in the refrigerator.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh