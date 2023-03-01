ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipe: How to make homemade barbecue sauce

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice.

Barbecue sauce

Making homemade barbecue sauce is simple and very easy.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups brown sugar

1 ½ cups ketchup

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup water

1 tablespoon sauce

2 ½ tablespoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper

2 dashes of hot pepper sauce

Method

Gather all ingredients.

Combine brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, water, and sauce in a blender. Season with mustard, paprika, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Blend until smooth.

For a more intense flavour and better texture, pour the sauce into a small pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 1 minute. Allow to cool before filling into a resealable container (it will fit exactly into a 32-ounce ketchup bottle).

Store in the refrigerator.

