Drizzle caramel syrup on top, or go with nuts and whipped cream to make it even more delicious.
Diy Recipes: How to make Apple cake
This cake is easy to make and very delicious.
Ingredients
1-3/4 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups finely chopped peeled tart apples
1 cup chopped walnuts
1-1/4 cups whipped topping
Method
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended.
Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; gradually beat into the sugar mixture until blended. Fold in apples and walnuts.
Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean, 35-45 minutes.
Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped topping.
