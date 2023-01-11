ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Diy Recipes: How to make Apple cake

Berlinda Entsie

This cake is easy to make and very delicious.

Apple cake
Apple cake

Drizzle caramel syrup on top, or go with nuts and whipped cream to make it even more delicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups finely chopped peeled tart apples

1 cup chopped walnuts

1-1/4 cups whipped topping

Method

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended.

Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; gradually beat into the sugar mixture until blended. Fold in apples and walnuts.

Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean, 35-45 minutes.

Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped topping.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet The African Tribe Where Lungula Is Offered As A Gift To Guests (ZUMI Kenya)

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

Tiger nut drink

Diy Recipes: How to make Tiger nut drink

Apple cake

Diy Recipes: How to make Apple cake