DIY Recipes: How to make Baked chicken wings

This method makes the chicken crispy and very delicious.
Serve this recipe with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, pressed
2 teaspoons chilli powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
10 chicken wings
Method
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Combine the olive oil, garlic, chilli powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large, resealable bag; seal and shake to combine. Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet.
Cook the wings in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until crisp and cooked through.
