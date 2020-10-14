It is the best banana bread recipe and if you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the time.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

2 ⅓ cups mashed overripe bananas

Method

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.
  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt.
  • In a separate bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Stir in eggs and mashed bananas until well blended.
  • Stir banana mixture into flour mixture; stir just to moisten. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.
  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 65 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean. Let bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack.
  • Serve.