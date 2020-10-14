It is the best banana bread recipe and if you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the time.
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup butter
¾ cup brown sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
2 ⅓ cups mashed overripe bananas
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt.
- In a separate bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Stir in eggs and mashed bananas until well blended.
- Stir banana mixture into flour mixture; stir just to moisten. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.
- Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 65 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean. Let bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack.
- Serve.