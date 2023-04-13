ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make cabbage salad

Berlinda Entsie

Cabbage salad is very healthy and delicious.

Cabbage salad


This recipe can be paired with bread or any dish of your choice.

Ingredients

1 big cabbage, chopped

1 cup diced white onion about 1 small

1 small green pepper seeded and diced

2 tablespoons fresh chopped flat-leaf parsley plus some for garnish

1 cup white vinegar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup oil

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Method

Mix vegetables with sugar and set aside.

Mix the oil, white vinegar, yellow mustard, pepper and salt. Measure it into a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 3 minutes and pour over cabbage while hot.

Cover bowl and refrigerate 24 hours before serving.

Garnish with more fresh parsley.

Berlinda Entsie
