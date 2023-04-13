This recipe can be paired with bread or any dish of your choice.
DIY Recipes: How to make cabbage salad
Cabbage salad is very healthy and delicious.
Ingredients
1 big cabbage, chopped
1 cup diced white onion about 1 small
1 small green pepper seeded and diced
2 tablespoons fresh chopped flat-leaf parsley plus some for garnish
1 cup white vinegar
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup oil
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Method
Mix vegetables with sugar and set aside.
Mix the oil, white vinegar, yellow mustard, pepper and salt. Measure it into a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 3 minutes and pour over cabbage while hot.
Cover bowl and refrigerate 24 hours before serving.
Garnish with more fresh parsley.
