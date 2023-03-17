ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make carrot bread

Berlinda Entsie

This bread tastes just as good as any carrot cake.

Carrot bread
Carrot bread is a sweet and delicious quick bread filled with carrots, spice, etc.

Ingredients

1 ¾ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 medium apple peeled and grated

2 cups grated carrots

1 cup light brown sugar packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup chopped pecans

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and ground nutmeg in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, stir together the eggs, vegetable oil, grated apple, grated carrots, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and chopped pecans.

Stir the flour mixture into the carrot mixture just until combined. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Do not overbake.

Cool the bread in the pan on a wire rack for 5-7 minutes before carefully inverting it onto the wire rack and gently rolling it over.

Cool for 2-3 hours before slicing. Serve.

Berlinda Entsie
