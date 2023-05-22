ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make carrot pancakes

Berlinda Entsie

Eating carrot pancakes is a nutritious way to have veggies in your diet.

Carrot pancakes
Carrots can make good pancakes too. Here's how:

2 cups milk

2 eggs

1⁄4 cup butter

4 medium carrots, chopped

2 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons sugar

2 dashes nutmeg

2 dashes cinnamon

Pour milk into a blender; add eggs and butter.

Mix briefly to put egg and butter through milk.

Add carrots and blend well (until carrots are completely mixed through; no chunks left!!) Add flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar; mix in blender until all ingredients are mixed through.

Then add nutmeg and cinnamon and mix for about 1 minute. Check thickness; if you feel it is too thin, add a little more flour and spray your frying pan with cooking spray.

Heat to medium heat, and cook pancakes.

Make them whatever size you wish.

Cook until golden brown.

They will be a beautiful golden colour.

Serve.

