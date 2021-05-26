RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken Kebab at home

Berlinda Entsie

Here's an easy and delicious Chicken Kebab recipe to try at home.

Chicken Kebab
Chicken Kebab Pulse Ghana

These chicken kebab skewers are so versatile, they can be grilled, baked in the oven or cooked on the BBQ.

Ingredients

1 kg Chicken thighs (Boneless and skinless and cut lengthways)

  • For the marinade:

150 g Natural yoghurt

2 tsp Paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

0.5 tsp Cinnamon

0.5 tsp Dried chilli flakes

2 tsp garlic granules (or 3 cloves of fresh garlic)

1 Lemon Zest and juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Mix the marinade ingredients together well in a large bowl.

Add the chicken thighs and marinate for at least 30 minutes or even better, overnight. (Cover with cling film and put in the fridge.)

Thread onto skewers and cook for about 20 minutes until golden on the outside and cooked through.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

