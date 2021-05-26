DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken Kebab at home

These chicken kebab skewers are so versatile, they can be grilled, baked in the oven or cooked on the BBQ.
Here's an easy and delicious Chicken Kebab recipe to try at home.
Ingredients
1 kg Chicken thighs (Boneless and skinless and cut lengthways)
150 g Natural yoghurt
2 tsp Paprika
2 tsp ground cumin
0.5 tsp Cinnamon
0.5 tsp Dried chilli flakes
2 tsp garlic granules (or 3 cloves of fresh garlic)
1 Lemon Zest and juice
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Mix the marinade ingredients together well in a large bowl.
Add the chicken thighs and marinate for at least 30 minutes or even better, overnight. (Cover with cling film and put in the fridge.)
Thread onto skewers and cook for about 20 minutes until golden on the outside and cooked through.
