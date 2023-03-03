ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate smoothie

Berlinda Entsie

This is a healthy beverage for a midday boost.

Chocolate smoothie
Chocolate smoothie

This chocolate smoothie is naturally sweetened with bananas, so you don't have to add sugar to sweeten the cocoa.

Ingredients

2 very ripe bananas

1 cup milk

6 ice cubes

1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Combine bananas, milk, ice cubes, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and vanilla in a blender; blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses.

Serve.

