This chocolate smoothie is naturally sweetened with bananas, so you don't have to add sugar to sweeten the cocoa.
DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate smoothie
This is a healthy beverage for a midday boost.
Ingredients
2 very ripe bananas
1 cup milk
6 ice cubes
1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
Combine bananas, milk, ice cubes, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and vanilla in a blender; blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses.
Serve.
