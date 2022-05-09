This recipe can be served with green pepper sauce, gravy stew, egg sauce, mackerel sauce, etc.
DIY Recipes: How to make Coconut rice
Coconut rice is one of the most loved Staple food in West Africa. You can eat this for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Ingredients
2 cup long-grain rice
1 can coconut milk/water
1 1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon granulated sugar(Optional)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Toasted coconut flakes for garnishing
MethodIn a large bowl, rinse and drain rice in cold water.
In a large pot over medium heat, combine rice, coconut milk, water, sugar, and salt.
If using coconut water, pour it into the pot, and add salt and rice.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, and let simmer, covered, for 18 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender.
Stir and reduce the heat to the lowest possible setting
Remove from heat and let sit 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork.
