RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Coconut rice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Coconut rice is one of the most loved Staple food in West Africa. You can eat this for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Coconut rice
Coconut rice

This recipe can be served with green pepper sauce, gravy stew, egg sauce, mackerel sauce, etc.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 cup long-grain rice

1 can coconut milk/water

1 1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon granulated sugar(Optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Toasted coconut flakes for garnishing

MethodIn a large bowl, rinse and drain rice in cold water.

In a large pot over medium heat, combine rice, coconut milk, water, sugar, and salt.

If using coconut water, pour it into the pot, and add salt and rice.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, and let simmer, covered, for 18 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender.

Stir and reduce the heat to the lowest possible setting

Remove from heat and let sit 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

DIY Recipes: How to bake Ghanaian tea bread

Tea bread with egg

DIY Recipes: How to make Ghanaian Caramel coconut balls (Kube cake)

Chewy coconut candy (Kube cake)

DIY Recipes: How to make Coconut rice

Coconut rice