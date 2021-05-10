RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Crepes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes.

Crepes
Crepes Pulse Ghana

It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 cup flour

11⁄2 cups milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

Method

Combine flour, milk, eggs, and oil.

Add salt.

Heat a lightly greased 6 inch skillet; remove from heat.

Spoon in 2 tablespoons of batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread evenly.

Return to heat; brown on one side only.

To remove, invert pan over paper toweling.

Repeat with remaining batter.

Fill with your favorite filling.

Serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]