DIY Recipes: How to make Crepes

Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes.
It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
Ingredients
1 cup flour
11⁄2 cups milk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
Method
Combine flour, milk, eggs, and oil.
Add salt.
Heat a lightly greased 6 inch skillet; remove from heat.
Spoon in 2 tablespoons of batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread evenly.
Return to heat; brown on one side only.
To remove, invert pan over paper toweling.
Repeat with remaining batter.
Fill with your favorite filling.
Serve.
