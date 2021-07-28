DIY Recipes: How to make Egg muffins

Ingredients

1-2 tablespoons (14g-28g) unsalted butter

1 cup (70g) sliced mushroom

½ cup (57.5g) diced onion

½ -1 teaspoon (2.5g-5g) minced garlic

12 large eggs

1 cup (225g) chopped and cooked bacon

1 cup (135g) ham, diced

1-2 tomatoes, diced

½ piece red pepper, diced

½ cup (56.5g) cheddar cheese, grated

½ cup (92.5g) red bell pepper, diced

1-2 cups (30g-60g) baby spinach, sliced

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease the muffin tin pan generously with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Melt butter in a frying pan then add mushrooms (you may omit mushrooms), onions, and garlic and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Set aside.

Whisk eggs to a large bowl, salt, and pepper to taste.

Add onion mushroom mixture to the eggs, thoroughly mix.

Start placing ingredients into the muffin pan, depending on preference. See the picture for reference and the suggested ingredients in the list above.

Pour the egg mixture evenly into the greased muffin pan. Add more ingredients if desired.

Bake for 22 -25 minutes or until the eggs are cooked. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Eggs would deflate as it cools.

Use a small knife to loosen the sides of the muffins from the pan. Serve immediately with avocado, salsa, herbs, and/or hot sauce, if desired.