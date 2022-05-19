You can either use smooth or crunchy peanut butter.
DIY Recipes: How to make flourless Peanut butter cookies
This recipe is simple to make and very tasty.
Ingredients
1 cup peanut butter
½ cup white sugar
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips (Optional)
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Beat peanut butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir egg, vanilla extract, and baking soda into peanut butter mixture; stir in chocolate chips.
Drop mixture by small rounded spoonfuls onto a baking sheet about 2 inches apart.
Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are flattened and golden, about 8 minutes.
