DIY Recipes: How to make flourless Peanut butter cookies

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is simple to make and very tasty.

Flourless peanut butter cookies
You can either use smooth or crunchy peanut butter.

Ingredients

1 cup peanut butter

½ cup white sugar

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips (Optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Beat peanut butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir egg, vanilla extract, and baking soda into peanut butter mixture; stir in chocolate chips.

Drop mixture by small rounded spoonfuls onto a baking sheet about 2 inches apart.

Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are flattened and golden, about 8 minutes.

Berlinda Entsie

