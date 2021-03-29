DIY Recipes: How to make Garden egg stew with Koobi

Cut off the stalk of garden eggs, put in a saucepan, add water and bring to boil on high heat to cook till soft. Blend one onion, tomatoes, pepper and turkey berries together, set aside. Slice the other onion. Remove the skin of salmon and herrings, break into desired sizes. Remove the thin skin of the garden eggs, break into two and remove the seeds, set aside. Cut koobi into two, remove the guts and scales, put in a saucepan with a little water to steam for about seven minutes.