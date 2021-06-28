DIY Recipes: How to make Mango shake

This is a quick and easy 5-ingredient mango drink recipe that is so refreshing, healthy and delicious.
Mangoes are in season, hence, let’s take advantage and make something delicious out of them.
Ingredients
Green mango
Banana
Whole milk
Brown sugar
Ice
Method
Place the green mango chunks, banana, milk, sugar, and ice cubes in the blender and blend until smooth.
A High-speed blender will take about 1 minute, but all other blenders will take about 2-3 minutes.
Transfer to a tall glass and serve immediately.
