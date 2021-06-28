RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Mango shake

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Mangoes are in season, hence, let’s take advantage and make something delicious out of them.

Mango shake
Mango shake

This is a quick and easy 5-ingredient mango drink recipe that is so refreshing, healthy and delicious.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

Green mango

Banana

Whole milk

Brown sugar

Ice

Method

Place the green mango chunks, banana, milk, sugar, and ice cubes in the blender and blend until smooth.

A High-speed blender will take about 1 minute, but all other blenders will take about 2-3 minutes.

Transfer to a tall glass and serve immediately.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction