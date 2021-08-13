DIY Recipes: How to make Pinkaso

Ingredients

350g Plain Flour

1 Tsp Salt (levelled)

7g Dry Active Yeast

12g Bicarbonate of Soda

50g Fresh Onion

50g Fresh Scotch Bonnet Pepper

300ml Luke Warm Water

Oil to deep fry

Method

Place all the dry ingredients into a bowl and mix together.

Blend the onion and pepper with half of the Luke warm water.

Add the blended mixture to the flour. Rinse out the blender with the rest of the Luke warm water and add to the flour. Mix into a dough and knead to activate the gluten in the dough. When the gluten has activated, the dough will look stretchy.

Cover the bowl with cling film and place it in a warm place for the dough to rise. When the dough has risen, they'll be pockets of bubbles on the surface. This is a good sign that the dough is ready to fry.

Deep fry by heating up the oil until very hot, then reduce heat to medium. Fry on medium heat.

To take portions of the dough, dip your hands in water, then take a small ball of the dough. Using your thumb and middle finger, create a hole in the ball of dough. Gently drop the dough in the oil and fry on medium heat until golden brown and crunchy.

Remove pinkaso and place on kitchen towels to absorb some of the oil.