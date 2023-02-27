ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make spicy grilled shrimp

Berlinda Entsie

These grilled shrimps are amazingly spicy and very easy to make.

Spicy grilled shrimp
Serve this recipe as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course.

Ingredients

1 large clove of garlic

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 wedges lemon, for garnish

Method

Preheat a grill to medium heat.

Crush garlic and salt together in a small bowl with a fork. Mix in paprika and cayenne. Stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste.

Combine garlic paste and shrimp in a large bowl and toss until the shrimp are evenly coated.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill shrimp until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges and serve.

