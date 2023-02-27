Serve this recipe as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course.
DIY Recipes: How to make spicy grilled shrimp
These grilled shrimps are amazingly spicy and very easy to make.
Ingredients
1 large clove of garlic
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
8 wedges lemon, for garnish
Method
Preheat a grill to medium heat.
Crush garlic and salt together in a small bowl with a fork. Mix in paprika and cayenne. Stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste.
Combine garlic paste and shrimp in a large bowl and toss until the shrimp are evenly coated.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill shrimp until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges and serve.
