DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Bissap drink (Sobolo)

Sobolo is prepared with Hibiscus leaf and flavoured with fruits.
Bissap drink (Sobolo) is a known drink in Ghana and West Africa at large.
Pulse Ghana
Ingredients
2 cups Hibiscus leaves
1 medium-sized riped Pineapple
2 tbsp Pineapple syrup
1/2 cup sugar
Ginger
3 grains of Hwentia
1 piece Prekese
Method
In a large saucepan, pour in Hisbicus leaves and add water to cover up leaves.
Under high heat, put Hisbicus leaves on fire.
Wash and peel pineapples and ginger.
Add the pineapple peels and hwentia to Hibiscus leaves. Allow it to boil for 10-15 mins (Until water changes colour)
Using a sieve or colander, drain and separate the drink from the cooked leaves and peels.
Blend pineapple and ginger until smooth. Pour into the sobolo drink and stir
Allow the drink to cool down completely before you add your sugar and pineapple syrup (if preferred)
Store in fridge before use or add ice to sobolo drink. Enjoy.
