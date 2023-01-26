ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make tomato juice cocktail

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is healthy and soothing.

Tomato juice cocktail
Tomato juice cocktail

Here's a simple way to make your cocktail over the top.

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 (6 ounce) can of tomato paste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

3 cups water, more if needed

Method

Blend 2 cups water, tomato paste, lemon juice, sugar, and salt until smooth.

Pour into a 1/2 gallon container. Stir 3 cups water into the mixture.

Refrigerate until thickened, about 1 hour. Add 1 more cup of water if the juice is too thick.

Serve.

Berlinda Entsie
