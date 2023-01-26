Here's a simple way to make your cocktail over the top.
DIY Recipes: How to make tomato juice cocktail
This recipe is healthy and soothing.
Ingredients
2 cups water
1 (6 ounce) can of tomato paste
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
3 cups water, more if needed
Method
Blend 2 cups water, tomato paste, lemon juice, sugar, and salt until smooth.
Pour into a 1/2 gallon container. Stir 3 cups water into the mixture.
Refrigerate until thickened, about 1 hour. Add 1 more cup of water if the juice is too thick.
Serve.
