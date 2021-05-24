DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna pie

Serve this yummy snack during pot luck, game night, kitty party, date, birthday, anniversary, etc.
Tuna Pie is a lip-smacking recipe that can be easily made at home.
Serve this yummy snack during pot luck, game night, kitty party, date, birthday, anniversary, etc.
Ingredients
400 gm canned tuna fish
4 tablespoon butter
500 ml milk
2 cup cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon baking powder
8 slices white bread
2 onion
4 egg
Method
Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C. On a chopping board, chop the bread slices into small pieces by removing the crusts of the bread.
Take a deep bottomed pan, keep it on low flame and add cheese (reserving 1/4th), egg, grated onion, tuna, milk, butter, bread pieces.
Mix well and cook the mixture for 5-7 minutes. Keep stirring. Combine baking powder and mix well. Grease a baking dish with butter/oil.
Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Top it with cheese which you had reserved earlier. Bake the mixture for 25-30 minutes.
Take out and serve.
