DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna pie

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Tuna Pie is a lip-smacking recipe that can be easily made at home.

Tuna pie
Tuna pie Pulse Ghana

Serve this yummy snack during pot luck, game night, kitty party, date, birthday, anniversary, etc.

Ingredients

400 gm canned tuna fish

4 tablespoon butter

500 ml milk

2 cup cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon baking powder

8 slices white bread

2 onion

4 egg

Method

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C. On a chopping board, chop the bread slices into small pieces by removing the crusts of the bread.

Take a deep bottomed pan, keep it on low flame and add cheese (reserving 1/4th), egg, grated onion, tuna, milk, butter, bread pieces.

Mix well and cook the mixture for 5-7 minutes. Keep stirring. Combine baking powder and mix well. Grease a baking dish with butter/oil.

Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Top it with cheese which you had reserved earlier. Bake the mixture for 25-30 minutes.

Take out and serve.

