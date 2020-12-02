This yam coated with turmeric gives that beautiful golden colour to the food.

Ingredients

Cooking oil

A tuber of yam, slice into cubes

Tumeric tonic

Onion

Salt to taste

Method

Peel and cube the yam and finely slice the onion.

Heat a generous amount of cooking oil in a frying or sauteeing pan (to cover the bottom of the pan).

Heat on medium and add the yam and the onion. Stir well so everything is coated with oil and let them cook on one side.

Stir again so you cover the other sides. Don't stir too much otherwise they can become too soft and break.

Cook for about 15 minutes or until they are slightly golden brown. Add one scoop of turmeric tonic, take off the heat and stir well to coat the potatoes with the powder. Add salt to your taste.

Serve immediately with some sauce.