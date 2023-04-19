ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make watermelon ice cream at home

Berlinda Entsie

Eating watermelon this season is sure to keep you hydrated this season.

Making watermelon ice cream is a simple way of switching your daily watermelon recipes. It is very easy to make and delicious.

7 cups cubed seedless watermelon (from 1 small watermelon)

1 (14-oz.) can of sweetened condensed milk

⅓ cup fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon of salt

Arrange watermelon cubes evenly on a large-rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze until frozen, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

Working in batches, if needed, process frozen watermelon, condensed milk, lime juice, and salt in a food processor until completely smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large sealable container. Cover and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

Serve.

