Making watermelon ice cream is a simple way of switching your daily watermelon recipes. It is very easy to make and delicious.
DIY Recipes: How to make watermelon ice cream at home
Eating watermelon this season is sure to keep you hydrated this season.
Ingredients for watermelon ice cream
7 cups cubed seedless watermelon (from 1 small watermelon)
1 (14-oz.) can of sweetened condensed milk
⅓ cup fresh lime juice
¼ teaspoon of salt
Method for making watermelon ice cream
Arrange watermelon cubes evenly on a large-rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze until frozen, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Working in batches, if needed, process frozen watermelon, condensed milk, lime juice, and salt in a food processor until completely smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.
Transfer the mixture to a large sealable container. Cover and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.
Serve.
