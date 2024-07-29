Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

Sugary cereals might seem like a quick and easy breakfast option, but they can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a sharp drop.

This fluctuation can result in feelings of fatigue and drowsiness shortly after eating. Instead, opt for whole grain cereals with low sugar content to maintain steady energy levels.

2. Pastries and doughnuts

Pastries and doughnuts are high in refined sugars and fats, which can cause a quick surge in energy followed by a crash. The high sugar content can also make you feel sluggish as your body works to process the excess sugar. Choose healthier alternatives like whole grain toast or a piece of fruit for sustained energy.

3. Pancakes

While delicious, pancakes are often made with refined flour and topped with sugary syrups, which can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar and subsequent crashes.

This can make you feel tired soon after eating. Opt for whole grain versions and top them with fresh fruit and a small amount of natural sweeteners if desired.

4. White bread

White bread is made from refined flour, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels similar to sugary cereals and pastries. This can lead to a decrease in energy and increased drowsiness. Whole grain bread is a better option as it provides more sustained energy.

5. Fried foods

Fried foods like hash browns and fried eggs are high in fat and can take longer to digest, making you feel sluggish. The heavy nature of fried foods can weigh you down and make you feel sleepy. Opt for baked or boiled alternatives to keep your energy levels stable.

6. Processed meats

Processed meats such as sausages and bacon are high in fat and sodium, which can make you feel lethargic. The high-fat content can slow down digestion and leave you feeling heavy and tired.

Leaner protein options like turkey or chicken sausages, or even plant-based proteins, are better choices.

7. Heavy dairy products

Full-fat dairy products like whole milk, cream, and cheese can be heavy on the stomach and slow to digest, leading to feelings of fatigue. If you enjoy dairy in the morning, opt for low-fat or non-dairy alternatives to keep your energy levels up.

8. Fruit juices

While fruit juices might seem healthy, they often contain high amounts of sugar and lack the fibre found in whole fruits. This can lead to a quick rise in blood sugar followed by a crash, making you feel tired. Eating whole fruits instead of drinking juice is a better option for maintaining energy.

To maintain energy and avoid feelings of drowsiness in the morning, it's important to choose your breakfast foods wisely. Avoiding sugary cereals, pastries, white bread, fried foods, processed meats, heavy dairy products, and fruit juices can help you stay alert and energised.

