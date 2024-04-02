Well, you're in luck because today we're diving into a milky doughnut recipe that'll make you forget about buying ever again. This isn't just any doughnut; it's your next guilty pleasure, made right in your kitchen.
How to make the perfect milky doughnuts
Fellow food enthusiasts! With the sudden popularity of milky doughnuts have you ever craved a doughnut so bad but then remembered the ones from the store just don't cut it?
Get ready to impress yourself and others with these delectably soft and rich doughnuts.
Ingredients:
- 500g all-purpose flour
- 50g sugar, plus extra for coating
- 1 tsp salt
- 14g dry yeast (2 packets)
- 250ml warm milk (not hot)
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 50g unsalted butter, melted
- Oil, for deep frying
- milk powder
- Optional: Cream for filling
Steps to doughnut delight:
1. Activate the yeast:
- In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the warm milk with a teaspoon of sugar. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy, signaling that the yeast is active.
2. Mix the dough:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, the remaining sugar, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the activated yeast mixture, beaten eggs, and melted butter.
- Mix everything together until a soft dough forms. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour; if too dry, add a splash of milk.
3. Knead the dough:
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 10 minutes, or until it's smooth and elastic.
- Place the kneaded dough in a greased bowl, covering it with a clean cloth. Let it rise in a warm, draft-free place for 1-2 hours or until it has doubled in size.
4. Shape the doughnuts:
- Punch down the risen dough to release any air bubbles. Turn it out onto a floured surface and roll it to about 1/2 inch thickness.
- Use a doughnut cutter or a large and a small round cutter to cut out doughnut shapes. Place the cut doughnuts and doughnut holes onto a floured tray, leaving space between them.
- Cover them with a cloth and let them rise again for about 30 minutes, or until they puff up.
5. Fry to perfection:
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 350°F (175°C). Carefully place the doughnuts in the oil, not overcrowding the pan. Fry for about 1 minute on each side or until golden brown.
- Remove them with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. While still warm, roll them in sugar and milk powder and fill them with your cream filling using a piping bag.
There you have it, your very own homemade milky doughnuts! Enjoy them filled with delectable creams, these treats are sure to make you forget about the store-bought versions. Happy baking!
